Enjoy an evening of laughs during Tonight at the Improv with comedian Brian Monarch on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. in the Hollywood Improv’s Main Room. Monarch has appeared in shows on Comedy Central, Fox and Hulu, and been performing in the Los Angeles comedy scene for years. Special guests to be announced. Tickets are $25. 8162 Melrose Ave. (323)651-2583, improv.com.