The Beverly Hills High School Dance Company will host its 2023 concert on Feb. 1-3 at 7 p.m. at the Saban Theatre. Tickets are $22 for general admission, $12 for children and G! card holders, and are available at bhhs.bhusd.org /danceticket. Pictured are members of the senior class of students in the company: Ariella Landau, Jenifer Cohen, Ori Cohen Raab and Abigail Wolf.