BHFD extinguishes vehicle fire on Wilshire Boulevard

Beverly Hills Fire Department firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire in the 8400 block of Wilshire Boulevard around 9 a.m. on Jan. 11. Mike Samsford, a construction worker who witnessed the incident, said the van was stopped at a red light when it caught fire. Wilshire Boulevard was temporarily closed east of La Cienega Boulevard while firefighters extinguished the flames and the van was removed from traffic lanes. The area was cleared approximately an hour after the vehicle caught fire and no injuries were reported.