Beverly Vista Middle School students visit NASA lab

NASA scientists led Beverly Vista Middle Schools STEM students and Science Olympiad team members in a behind-the-scenes VIP tour of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada. During the tour, students, teachers and all five Beverly Hills Unified School District Board of Education members visited Mission Control, the Mars Yard and the clean room, where they saw the Europa Clipper Spacecraft being assembled. They also explored the Von Karman Musuem, which houses replicas of the various spacecraft JPL has used to explore our solar system. Along the way, students interacted with JPL engineers and asked them questions. It was an inspiring day exploring the cosmos.