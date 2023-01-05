Beverly Hills staff take on new roles

Keith Sterling, who served as Beverly Hills chief communications officer since 2021, has been appointed deputy city manager, joining newly appointed city manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey and assistant city manager Ryan Gohlic in the City Manager’s Office.

“I am thrilled to welcome Keith to this critical role,” Hunt-Coffey said. “Since joining the city, he has led our communications program through tremendous growth and success and I know his diverse skill set will continue to benefit the city organization and the Beverly Hills community for years to come.”

Reporting to the city manager, Sterling will lead the implementation of mayoral and City Council initiatives, continue to oversee city communications along with marketing and economic sustainability, liaise with the city clerk in preparation of staff reports for City Council meetings and manage the Team Beverly Hills program. Sterling joined the city in 2018 and has served as primary media spokesperson for high-profile public agencies over the last 15 years. A former television news anchor, he earned a degree in journalism from the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College.

Hunt-Coffey also announced that current deputy city manager Gabriella Yap would transition to the role of senior policy and management administrator, public safety.

Yap will support the Beverly Hills Fire Department with programs and initiatives while continuing to oversee budgeting, municipal affairs and legislation in the City Manager’s Office.

In addition, Garin Hussenjian will serve as deputy director special projects, public safety supporting the Beverly Hills Police Department while also supervising the Office of Emergency Management. Both Yap and Hussenjian will report directly to the city manager.

Public information coordinator Lauren Santillana has been named public information manager and will assume duties as the city’s lead public information officer.