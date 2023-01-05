Beverly Hills City Council honors Juice Crafters

photo courtesy of the city of Beverly Hills

The Beverly Hills City Council recognized Juice Crafters during its 60 Second Shout Out program on Jan. 3. Lydia Hooker, from Juice Crafters, received a proclamation from the City Council including Councilman Lester Friedman, left, Vice Mayor Julian Gold, Mayor Lili Bosse, Councilman John Mirisch and Councilwoman Sharona Nazarian. Juice Crafters is located at 293 S. Robertson Blvd. For information, call (424)288-4834, or visit juicecrafters.com.