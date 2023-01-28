Authorities seek clues in shooting that left three dead and four injured

Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting on Jan. 28 at a residence in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive in the Beverly Crest neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the shooting at the home, which they believe was being used as a short-term rental. Police received calls about shots fired around 2:30 a.m. and found seven gunshot victims. The three deceased victims were found inside a vehicle outside the residence, police said.

The four other victims are recovering at a hospital. Two are in critical condition and two are in stable condition. Police did not release the ages or genders of the victims, or any information about the suspect or suspects. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. The shooting occurred in a neighborhood in the mountains north of Beverly Hills and east of Benedict Canyon Drive. Detectives are searching for security camera video that may help them identify a suspect or suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division at (213)486-6890.