Artist Andy Burgess presents a new body of work in his first one-person show running from Saturday, Jan. 14, through Saturday, Feb. 18, at Skidmore Contemporary Art. Departing from his well-known reinterpretations of modernist and mid-century architecture, Burgess has plunged into a nostalgic and evocative world of familiar objects and pop art inspired themes. 2525 Michigan Ave., Ste. B4, Santa Monica. (310)828-5070, skidmorecontemporaryart.com.