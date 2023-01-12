January 12, 2023

Apply by Feb. 14 to join neighborhood councils

People interested in joining the Mid City West, Greater Wilshire, PICO, Central Hollywood, Hollywood Studio District, Hollywood United and Hollywood Hills West neighborhood councils can file an application until Feb. 14 with the Los Angeles Department of Neighborhood Empowerment.

Neighborhood council board members are volunteers who are elected by members of their communities. Most board members serve two-year terms. To qualify, people must live, work, own property or a business, or have a vested interest in a community.

Elections for the Mid City West and Greater Wilshire neighborhood councils will be held on April 30. The elections will be held using in-person voting and vote-by-mail balloting. Requests for vote-by-mail ballots can be made from March 1-April 11 by visiting empowerla.org/elections.

The Los Angeles Department of Neighborhood Empowerment oversees neighborhood councils. The minimum age to run for most neighborhood council seats is 18, except for youth seat candidates, who must be 14-17 years old. For information, visit empowerla.org.

 

 





