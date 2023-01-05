“If there could ever be a proper time for mere catch arguments, that time is surely not now. In times like the present, men should utter nothing for which they would not willingly be responsible through time and in eternity.”

Abraham Lincoln

1809-1865

Second Annual Message to Congress

December 1, 1862

*source: Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations

At press time, after six votes to elect a new Speaker of the House, Congress adjourned on Wednesday, marking the first time in 100 years Congress has failed to elect a new speaker on the first ballot.