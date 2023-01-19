Field honored with SAG Lifetime Achievement Award

Oscar-winning actress Sally Field has been named the 58th recipient of SAG-AFTRA’s highest tribute: the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment.

Field will be presented with the honor at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The show will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/netflix.

“Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said. “I joyfully watched her early career when she portrayed Gidget and the Flying Nun and then, in ever more challenging roles, as Sybil and Norma Rae. She never stopped being extraordinary, including as recently as ‘Winning Time,’ in which she was simply sublime as Jessie Buss.”

Given annually to an actor who fosters the finest ideals of the acting profession, the SAG Life Achievement Award will be the latest of Field’s long list of accolades. She has portrayed dozens of iconic roles on the large and small screens and previously received two Oscars, a SAG Award, three Emmys, two BAFTA Awards, the New York Film Critics prize, the National Board of Review Award, Los Angeles Film Critics Award, National Society of Film Critics honor and the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival. In 2015, she was honored by President Barack Obama with the National Medal of Arts and in 2019, she received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor.

Field most recently appeared in director Michael Showalter’s “Spoiler Alert” and will star opposite Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno in the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady.”

For information, visit sagawards .org.