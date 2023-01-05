January 4, 2023

Earth, Wind and Fire drummer mourned on Walk of Fame

(photo courtesy of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce)

Flowers were placed on Jan. 3 at the Walk of Fame star of Earth, Wind & Fire after drummer Fred White died on Jan. 1 at the age of 67. White was a member of the group in the mid-1970s and early 1980s, and played on “Let’s Groove,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “Shining Star” and “September,” which are among Earth, Wind & Fire’s biggest hits. The flowers were placed on the group’s star by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Earth, Wind & Fire’s Walk of Fame star is located at 7060 Hollywood Blvd.





