Winter Art Party

Join 18th Street Arts Center and Art At The Airport for their annual Winter Party on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 4-7 p.m. Connect with more than 20 professional artists in their studios and view Ranu Mukherjee’s “Dear Future” in the Propeller Gallery. Handmade artisanal goods by Market Exchange vendor collective will be available. A winter ornament workshop with artist Marcus Kuilando-Nazario will be held, along with a performance by pianist Paul Cornish and 18th Street Arts Center staff. Admission is free but reservations are requested. 3026 Airport Ave., Santa Monica. eventbrite.com/e/18th-street-arts-center-annual-winter-party-tickets-464750068967?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.