Santa Claus and his helper made a special appearance at Sixth Street and Curson Avenue in this photograph in the Dec. 18, 1969, issue of the Park Labrea News. Joining Santa were local children Joe Schoning, Penny Parker, Caroline Abler, Sabrina Melton, Stacy Borok, Philip Welke and his twin brothers, Steve and Timmy – all of Park La Brea’s Hauser Towers. The special visit spread holiday cheer and raised donations for Volunteers of America charities that year.