‘Tristan und Isolde’ to perform at Disney Concert Hall

Peter Sellars is to direct the Los Angeles Philharmonic performances of Wagner’s “Tristan und Isolde,” conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, music and artistic director of the LA Phil. The performances will include Bill Viola’s video and will be held Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 15-17.

Sellars was the director of the LA Phil’s 2004 and 2007 presentations originally commissioned by the LA Phil of “Tristan” with the Viola video, and the opera was conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen. Dudamel and the LA Phil are joined by the Los Angeles Master Chorale, led by artistic director Grant Gershon, and a cast headlined by tenor Michael Weinius and soprano Miina-Liisa Värelä.

“Tristan und Isolde” will be presented in Los Angeles in its entirety in two cycles of three performances each (one act per performance).

The performances will be held at Walt Disney Concert Hall, located at 111 S. Grand Ave. For tickets and information, visit laphil.com or call (323)850-2000.