Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum is holding the second annual Holiday Family Faire on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Carolers and singing madrigals will roam the grounds while Theatricum company members tell winter holiday stories from Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanza. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos. Cirque performer Lexi Pearl will perform and an artisan marketplace will offer holiday gifts and crafts. The event also includes a live performance of Harry Nilsson’s 1970 concept album “The Point,” starring Kiefo Nilsson. General admission is $20. The performance of “The Point” requires an additional $25 ticket. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd. theatricum.com/holidayfamilyfaire-2.





