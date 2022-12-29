Spend New Year’s Eve with The Roots on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 7 and 10 p.m. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. The legendary Roots crew are one of the best known and most respected hip-hop acts, nominated for 12 Grammy Awards and winning Best R&B Album for “Wake Up!,” Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance for “Hang in There” (with John Legend) and Best Group or Duo R&B Vocal Performance for “Shine.” The Roots serve as the official house band on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Tickets start at $96. 111 S. Grand Ave. (323)850 2000, laphil.com.