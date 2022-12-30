Teams hunger for action in Lawry’s Beef Bowl

Players on the University of Utah Utes football team arrived at Lawry’s The Prime Rib on Dec. 29 for the Lawry’s Beef Bowl, an annual tradition for teams playing in the Rose Bowl Game.

A marching band greeted the players, who arrived at the La Cienega Boulevard restaurant with a police escort. Per tradition, rival teams in the Rose Bowl enjoy a hearty meal at Lawry’s The Prime Rib on separate days prior to the game. The Pennsylvania State University Nittany Lions are scheduled to visit Lawry’s The Prime Rib on Dec. 30.

The fun annual event dates back to 1956 and is considered one of college football’s most legendary bowl game traditions.

“The Beef Bowl is an opportunity for us to celebrate the players and coaches and kick off the festivities of the Rose Bowl Game,” said Ryan O’Melveny, CEO of Lawry’s Restaurants Inc. “It’s a tradition that we look forward to every year as it has been passed down through my family for generations.

The University of Utah Utes will play the Penn State Nittany Lions on Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. For information, visit rosebowlgame.com.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is located at 100 N. La Cienega Blvd. For information, visit lawrysonline. com.