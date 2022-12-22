Student’s comments prompt investigation at BHHS

After a student at Beverly Hills High School “verbalized some concerning thoughts,” BHUSD officials and Beverly Hills Police Department officers initiated an investigation, administering searches, interviewing witnesses and conducting threat and safety assessments, according to a Dec. 15 email to district staff, parents and students from the BHUSD.

The email did not detail the student’s comments, but said the investigation found there was no shooting or weapons brought to campus. Citing privacy concerns, BHUSD officials declined to comment on the student’s age, gender or the details of the statements.

“The nature of the thoughts rose to a level where it was deemed necessary to follow the [state] Education Code and strict protocols and procedures,” Superintendent Michael Bregy and BHUSD executive director of school safety Mark Mead stated in the email.

“Sometimes our students require more help than we are legally and practically able to provide, and in those cases, we must follow the Education Code to ensure the safety of our students, staff and community.”

The administrators thanked a student and staff member who, “came forward to ensure the safety of both their classmate and our community,” and they encouraged all other BHUSD community members to do the same.

“We take student and staff safety seriously and will continue to work with BHPD to ensure our community is protected. If any students feel uncomfortable or concerned, we encourage you to reach out to our NormanAid Wellness Center for support,” they stated.

BHUSD spokesperson Rebecca Starkins said that the incident immediately prompted investigations by the district and the BHPD. She did not say whether disciplinary actions were taken with the student, or if the student was required to undergo counseling.

However, she added, “there is a safety and support plan for any student returning to school after an incident of this nature,” she said.