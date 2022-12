Have a rockin’ New Year’s weekend with Stephen Pearcy of RATT performing on Friday, Dec. 30, at the Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip. The concert also includes Whiskey Dogz, Venrez, Dirty Delta Trio, American Jetset, Ben Hunter, Sultra Divine and Password Reset. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40. 8901 Sunset Blvd. whiskyagogo.com.