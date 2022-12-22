Statistics show task force made significant impact on robberies

The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Dec. 15 that its Follow-Home Robbery Task Force has made significant reductions in the number of incidents, a little more than a year after the task force was created by LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

The Follow Home Task Force, which is based in the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division, was created in November 2021 to address an increase in violent robberies involving suspects who followed victims home from bars, nightclubs and restaurants. In many cases, the suspects stole expensive watches, jewelry and handbags. A majority of the robberies occurred in the LAPD’s Hollywood and Wilshire divisions.

The task force consists of 16 detectives who focused efforts on addressing the specific type of robbery. Detectives investigated 328 follow-home robberies from November 2021 through Dec. 1, 2022, and arrested 122 suspects. The 122 arrests included five for murder, nine for attempted murder and 88 for robbery.

The arrests were made after extensive investigations involving forensic technology, DNA, fingerprints and the review of hours of surveillance video, police said. More than 485 search warrants were served by the task force. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office assisted by adding gun enhancements to charges filed against the suspects, authorities said.

In November 2021, 39 follow-home robberies were reported compared to November 2022, when nine incidents have occurred, resulting in a 77% decrease. Only one follow-home robbery has been one reported since the beginning of December, police said.

Authorities thanked the public for assistance by providing tips and video from cell phones and security cameras.

Anyone with information about additional crimes can call the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division at (213)486-6840. During weekends and off-hours, call the LAPD’s hotline at (877)LAPD247.