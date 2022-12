See the hit show “The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody” from Thursday, Dec. 22, through Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Montalban Theatre in Hollywood. The hit “Star Wars” parody places classic sci-fi characters in the world of burlesque. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m., Saturday; and 7 p.m., Sunday. Tickets start at $37. 1615 Vine St. themontalban.com.