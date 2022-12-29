Schools grow with a Wallis residency

As a new school year begins and students return to in-person learning, access to the arts is more important than ever. GRoW @ The Wallis is offering in-school residencies to help bring joy, creativity and relevance to students. Driven by the needs and priorities of the participating teachers, expert teaching artists design and lead participatory arts workshops.

