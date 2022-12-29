Residents encouraged to recycle holiday trees

The Los Angeles Department of Sanitation is collecting Christmas trees for recycling on regular pick-up days through Feb. 4. Place trees curbside or cut them and place the pieces in the green recycling bin.

Christmas trees can also be dropped off on Jan. 8 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Los Angeles Zoo parking lot, 5333 Zoo Drive, and at the Cheviot Hills Recreation Center, 2551 Motor Ave. Through mid-January, Fore Station 29 at 4029 Wilshire Blvd. will also accept trees for recycling. For information, call L.A. Sanitation and Environment’s 24-hour Customer Care Center at (800)773-2489, or visit lacitysan .org.

The city of West Hollywood’s solid waste hauler, Athens Services, will not pick up trash on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. Service will resume on Monday, Jan. 2. The city is also encouraging residents to recycle Christmas trees.

Athens Services will collect trees on normal pickup days through Friday, Jan. 6. Remove stands, ornaments, lights and tinsel, and place trees by the curb. Trees over six feet must be cut in half. Trees with flocking and fire retardants are acceptable. Do not leave trees in a plastic bags.

Gift boxes, wrapping paper and other paper packaging can be recycled in regular paper and cardboard recycling bins. For information, visit weho.org/city-government/ city-departments/public-works/environmental-services/ trash-and-recycling.

The city of Beverly Hills is also collecting Christmas trees for recycling on regular trash ick-up days through Jan. 22. Flocked trees are accepted. For information, call (310)285-2467, or visit beverlyhills.org/departments/publicworks.