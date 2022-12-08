Piano Spheres and Monday Evening Concerts present “Conor Hanick Plays Hans Otte: The Book of Sounds (Das Buch der Klänge)” on Monday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. in the Zipper Concert Hall. “The Book of Sounds,” a 12-movement work approximately 70 minutes long, is a meditative work of sonic depth and harmony. Hanick, regarded as one of his generation’s most inquisitive interpreters of music, has performed “The Book of Sounds” numerous times. Tickets are $25. 200 S. Grand Ave. pianospheres.org.