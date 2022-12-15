Photography raises $225K for Angel Food

On Dec. 8, Milk Studios Los Angeles hosted ANGELPHOTO 2022, presented by Charly Shahin and Bobby Heller and OPUS Beauty, a fine art photography auction benefiting Project Angel Food. ANGELPHOTO raised $225,000 through nearly 90 donated artworks by preeminent and emerging photographers.

“ANGELPHOTO was an amazing event to help feed our critically ill clients, and thanks to the generosity of those in attendance, we raised thousands of dollars to help support our cause,” Project Angel Food CEO Richard Ayoub said. “None of this would be possible without the talented artists who so graciously donated their artworks to Project Angel Food. Since the very beginning, the fine arts community has been our most dedicated supporters.”

A cocktail reception and preview kicked off the swanky evening with more than 250 people in attendance. The live auction began at 7 p.m. and featured 15 artworks, including photographs of Andy Warhol by Michael Childers, Pamela Anderson by Sante D’Orazio, Chadwick Boseman by Kwaku Alston, Angelina Jolie by Firooz Zahedi, Christina Aguilera by Miranda Penn Turin, and pieces by Ed Ruscha, John Baldessari and Herb Ritts.

The silent auction featured more than 70 artworks by Fabrizio Gianni, Hanspeter Schneider, Richard Phibbs, Alexi Lubomirski and Madison Kriege.

Since the first Angel Art event in 1993, Project Angel Food has presented these premier charitable art auctions in Los Angeles with remarkable results. Milk Studios presented the full collection at its Los Angeles studio with 100% of the auction proceeds benefiting Project Angel Food.

Project Angel Food strives to end food insecurity and improve health outcomes of critically ill men, women and children in Los Angeles with Medically Tailored Meals, delivered with care and compassion. More than 2,500 clients are fed daily and Project Angel Food delivers 1.3 million meals each year.