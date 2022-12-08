Tanya Thomas celebrates the many definitions of beauty in “Naturally Tan,” her award-winning, one-woman play performed on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. at the Zephyr Theatre. Part of the In the Soaring Solo Stars Series, the show explores the complexities of racial identity facing the Asian diaspora and the consequences of beauty standards. Told through the voices of 35 unique multicultural characters, and narrated through the perspective of a vivacious drag queen named Tanvi, the play includes music, dance and visuals following Thomas’ desperation to fit in as a young South Asian woman in Singapore, her search for acceptance in America and her emergence from insecurity as a woman of color, mother and artist. Tickets are $25. 7456 Melrose Ave. naturallytanshow.eventbrite.com.