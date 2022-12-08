MOCA explores connections of art and literature

The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA is holding “Tala Madani and Ottessa Moshfegh in Conversation” on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at 152 N. Central Ave.

Join Moshfegh, author of “Lapvona” (2022) and “My Year of Rest and Relaxation” (2018) and artist Madani in the galleries displaying “Biscuits,” her first North American survey, for a wide-ranging conversation about pushing boundaries, dark comedy, abject subject matter and the creative process.

Madani, who was born in 1981 in Tehran, Iran, lives and works in Los Angeles. She makes paintings and animations with indelible images bringing together modes of critique. They prompt reflections on gender, idealistic notions of childhood and family, political authority and who and what gets represented in the art historical canon. In Madani’s work, slapstick humor is inseparable from violence, and creation is synonymous with destruction, revealing a complex vision of contemporary power imbalances.

Moshfegh is a novelist and screenwriter from New England. “My Year of Rest and Relaxation” and “Lapvona” were New York Times bestsellers. She is also the author of the short story collection “Homesick for Another World” and a novella, “McGlue.”

Admission is free. For information, visit moca.org.