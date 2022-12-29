Mayor appoints more senior staff members

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has appointed additional senior staff members.

Previously announced members of the senior leadership team include chief of staff Chris Thompson and chief of housing and homelessness solutions Mercedes Marquez. Jenny Punsalan Delwood has been appointed as deputy chief of staff, Veronica Gutierrez will serve as interim deputy chief of staff and David Michaelson will serve as counsel to the mayor. Zach Seidl will serve as Bass’ director of communications, senior advisor and chief spokesperson. Joey Freeman was appointed as director of policy and budget initiatives.

After helping to lead the transition, Delwood will manage the staff. Gutierrez will help assess staffing, scope of work and policy development in the mayor’s office and will oversee public safety, economic development, economic opportunity and sustainability.

Michaelson spent the last 17 years as chief assistant city attorney, and will begin serving as counsel for Mayor Bass on Jan. 1.

Seidl, who is currently serving as acting deputy mayor of communications until that position is filled, has worked for Bass for the past seven years, most recently as communications director and senior advisor in her congressional office, and her mayoral campaign.

Freeman recently served as senior advisor and policy director on the Karen Bass for Mayor campaign. He previously served as the chief deputy legislative affairs secretary for Gov. Gavin Newsom.