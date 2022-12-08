Mariachi Mass held at Church of the Good Shepherd

In honor of Her Feast Day, Our Lady of Guadalupe’s 15th Annual Mariachi Mass will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

Rev. Fr. Ed Benioff, Pastor, will officiate the special Mariachi Mass for Our Lady of Guadalupe with the special appearances of Mariachi Alma Vida – Jesus Fausto, Mariachi Nueva Generacion – Michelle Anglade, and Aztec Dancers – Danza Mexica Cuauhtemoc. It will be a multi-cultural celebration to honor and learn more of Our Lady of Guadalupe’s powerful love and miracles.

In 1531 a “Lady from Heaven” appeared to Saint Juan Diego, a poor Indian from Tepeyac, a hill northwest of Mexico City. She identified herself as “The Mother of the True God” and instructed him to have the bishop build a church on the site and left an image of herself imprinted miraculously on his Tilma, a poor quality cactus-cloth. The Tilma should have deteriorated within 20 years but shows no sign of decay after over 500 years. To this day, it defies all scientific explanations of its origin.

Our Lady of Guadalupe was named “Patroness of the Americas” by then Pope and now Saint Pope Paul II. The former mayor and the current mayor of the city of Beverly Hills are invited to the event. A simple reception will follow after the mass at the Parish Hall.