Man charged for allegedly vandalizing menorah in Beverly Hills

A 47-year-old man from Dallas, Texas, was arrested for felony vandalism and a hate crime on Dec. 18 after he allegedly carved a Nazi symbol into the base of a menorah at a home at Sunset Boulevard and Foothill Road in Beverly Hills on the first night of Hanukkah.

“A despicable act such as this will never be tolerated in our city,” Beverly Hills Police Department Chief Mark Stainbrook said.

The BHPD received a call at approximately 8 p.m. about a man throwing rocks at the menorah and dispatched officers to the scene. A private citizen also recorded footage of the alleged suspect throwing rocks and posted it on social media.

Personnel in the BHPD’s Real Time Watch Center who monitor closed circuit cameras throughout the city located the suspect, Eric Brian King, walking away from the scene and he was taken into custody without incident, Capt. Giovanni Trejo said. Footage from the closed circuit cameras also captured the alleged suspect throwing rocks at the menorah, Trejo added. Officers determined that King allegedly carved a Nazi “SS” symbol in the base of the menorah.

King gave officers an address in Dallas and told them he had been in the area for a “few months,” Trejo said. The captain did not have any information about where the suspect has been staying in the Los Angeles area and was uncertain if he is homeless. He said officers had no previous contact with the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

“We don’t have a reason to believe right now that he specifically came here to target the menorah. We are not sure what he was doing here,” Trejo said. “The suspect was arrested for a hate crime based on it being a specific religious artifact that was vandalized with Nazi symbols.”

Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse condemned the incident.

“This despicable ‘human being’ will get brought to justice,” she said in a statement posted on social media. “This is a hate crime. Our light will only shine brighter. Light will overshadow darkness. Antisemitism, Jew hatred will never win. We are stronger than hate.”

King is being held on $20,000 bail.