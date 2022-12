Enjoy the “Lyfe Is Good: NYE 2023 Gala Party” on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood. The party features music by DJ R-Tistic, DJ Social, Lady T and B-Run. Admission is $25. 6356 Hollywood Blvd., Second Floor. eventbrite.com/e/lyfe-is-good-nye-2023-gala-party-tickets-480249167187?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.