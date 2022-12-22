Lawry’s hosts Rose Bowl participants

College football’s most legendary bowl game tradition, the Lawry’s Beef Bowl, is back for its 66th year. Each year since its inception, with one exception, prior to the 1957 Rose Bowl Game, Lawry’s The Prime Rib in Beverly Hills has hosted the participating college football teams for a pre-bowl celebratory prime rib dinner. After having to cancel in 2020 and the public celebration last year, Lawry’s will welcome back the Beef Bowl with the student-athletes and coaches of the University of Utah and Pennsylvania State University on Dec. 29 and 30, respectively.

Following a fanfare arrival with live marching bands and police escorts, two players from each team will help with the opening dinner honors by spinning the famous Lawry’s tableside salad and making the ceremonial first cut of prime rib.

“The Beef Bowl is an opportunity for us to celebrate the players and coaches and kick off the festivities of the Rose Bowl Game,” said Ryan O’Melveny, CEO of Lawry’s Restaurants Inc. “It’s a tradition that we look forward to every year as it has been passed down through my family for generations.”

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is located at 100 La Cienega Blvd. For information, visit lawrysonline. com.