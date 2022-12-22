LACMA support structure spans Wilshire Boulevard

Construction crews working on the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s David Geffen Galleries have installed steel beams across the support infrastructure for the expansion of the museum spanning Wilshire Boulevard, creating an underpass for cars driving westbound.

The temporary falsework structure will serve as a platform to support construction of the bridge, according to a Dec. 19 update from LACMA.

Installation of the structure over Wilshire Boulevard’s westbound lanes is scheduled to be completed early next month, while installation over the eastbound lanes is scheduled to be completed by the end of January.

Construction on the structure has been halted through Dec. 25 due to a holiday moratorium.

In addition to the support structure, crews have continued museum construction on the north and south sides of Wilshire Boulevard, making progress on the building’s walls, basement and stairs.

The new building is designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Peter Zumthor and is expected to completed by late 2024.