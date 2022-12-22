LACMA exhibit tour

Join a docent from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for a tour of “Scandinavian Design and the United States, 1890-1980” on Friday, Dec. 23, from 3-4 p.m. The exhibit is the first examination of the extensive design exchanges between the United States and the Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden during the 20th century. Tour is free with $20 museum admission. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.