LACMA art tour

Join the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for “Gallery Tour-Conversing in Clay: Ceramics from the LACMA Collection” on Sunday, Jan. 1, from 1-1:30 p.m. in the Resnick Pavilion. The exhibit examines how artists working in clay today relate to international artistic traditions of the medium, through deliberate references to the past and by engaging with aspects of clay’s materiality that have inspired makers over the centuries. Tour is free with $20 museum admission. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.