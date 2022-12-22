L.A. Zoo is aglow to help ring in the New Year

Celebrate the last night of 2022 with the entire family with the specially ticketed Family New Year’s Eve experience at L.A. Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow. This not-to-be-missed all-ages celebration includes express entry to L.A. Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow, buffet dinner with soft drinks and dessert, a kid-friendly dance party and games, fun photo ops, live broadcast of the Times Square ball drop and a New Year’s toast with complimentary champagne for adults (21+) and sparkling apple cider for kids. A cash bar is available.

A night like this only comes around once a year, so gather the family for the ultimate way to experience L.A. Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow, the Zoo’s nighttime spectacular featuring beautiful lantern sculptures of animals among blooming flowers and towering trees. This reimagined, wildlife-centric LED lights display showcases over 30 of the Zoo’s most beloved animals including giraffes, elephants, orangutans, lemurs, koalas and condors, along with other charismatic inhabitants. The 60- to 90-minute stroll through L.A. Zoo Lights takes guests through desert, garden and jungle landscapes filled with larger-than-life glowing sculptures, magical lights and immersive exhibits in a dazzling display of light and color. There are several animated and interactive displays and photo opportunities for the family to enjoy. They include a guest-activated kaleidoscope of lights; glowing ring swings; a wisteria tunnel that leads to a light fountain; a cherry blossom-lined path; and a giant alligator, peacock, and bird wings for a unique photo opportunity.

Family New Year’s Eve guests have exclusive access to a dedicated area in the heart of the L.A. Zoo Lights route. Dinner will be served from 6 to 8 p.m. and holiday desserts served from 7 to 9 p.m. Family New’s Eve guests are welcome to explore L.A. Zoo Lights until closing at 10 p.m. Tickets are $100 for adults (18+) and $75 for children (2-17); children younger than 2 are free. All ages welcome. Ticket sales end Dec. 23. For information, lazoo.org/zoolights.