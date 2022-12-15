Jackson opens the Bowl 2023

Janet Jackson is back with her first tour in more than two decades. The celebrated icon is the artist behind songs like “All For You,” “Rhythm Nation,” “Nasty” and “That’s the Way Love Goes.” Jackson will headline opening night at the Hollywood Bowl. The Grammy Award-winning rapper Ludacris will open the night show.

Opening night is set for June 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. The Hollywood Bowl is located at 2301 N. Highland Ave. For tickets and information, call (323)850-2000 or visit hollywoodbowl.com.