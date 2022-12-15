Ice rink offers skating in Pershing Square

The Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square returns to downtown Los Angeles, open through Sunday, Jan. 8. Wednesdays DJ Spotlight Nights are also returning.

Open seasonally, the Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square has brought winter fun to sunny Los Angeles for over 20 years. At 7,200 square feet, it is the city’s largest outdoor rink, offering visitors professional-quality ice for skating and entertainment, welcoming more than 54,000 skaters and 450,000 spectators annually. The rink fosters community while embracing winter fitness and fun.

“Whether you are a Los Angeles resident or simply visiting for the holiday season, the Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square is an absolute must when it comes to embracing winter in Los Angeles,” said Willy Bietak, president of Los Angeles-based Willy Bietak Productions.

Located at 532 South Olive Street, the landmark destination is easily accessible by car, bus, Metro (Pershing Square stop) or Metrolink. General admission to the rink, including skate rental, is $20, locker rental is $5, and skate helpers are $6. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at holidayicerinkdowntownla.com.