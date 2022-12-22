Holiday fun run

Runners and walkers are invited to join the Holiday Fun 5K, 10K, 15K and Half Marathon on Sunday, Dec. 25, in Santa Monica. The clock-timed event is a relaxed, fun and personal racing experience that is somewhat informal. Sign up for any of the courses and enjoy the spirit of the holiday with others. All finishers will receive a medal and goodie bag. Registration is $30 for the 5K run, $35 for the 10K run, $40 for the 15K run and $45 for the half marathon. The event starts at 7:30 a.m. at 2000 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica. abetterworldrunning.com/holiday-fun-12-25-22-sm.