December 22, 2022

Holiday fun run

Runners and walkers are invited to join the Holiday Fun 5K, 10K, 15K and Half Marathon on Sunday, Dec. 25, in Santa Monica. The clock-timed event is a relaxed, fun and personal racing experience that is somewhat informal. Sign up for any of the courses and enjoy the spirit of the holiday with others. All finishers will receive a medal and goodie bag. Registration is $30 for the 5K run, $35 for the 10K run, $40 for the 15K run and $45 for the half marathon. The event starts at 7:30 a.m. at 2000 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica. abetterworldrunning.com/holiday-fun-12-25-22-sm.





