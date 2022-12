The Hammer Museum is holding a Lunchtime Art Talk on Anne Truitt on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 12:30 p.m. Curatorial assistant Ikechukwu Onyewuenyi will lead the discussion. Gather at the base of the stairs in the courtyard and Hammer staff will escort visitors to the Lunchtime Art Talk. Admission is free. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. (310)443-7000, hammer.ucla.edu.