Golden Globes requires road closures in Beverly Hills

The city of Beverly Hills is advising about upcoming road closures resulting from the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, which will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Beverly Hilton.

The Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. It is one of the few awards ceremonies to recognize both motion picture and television achievements.

Partial lane closure and full street closures will take place on Wilshire and North Santa Monica boulevards. Residents are advised to use alternative routes to travel east and west such as South Santa Monica, Olympic, Pico and Sunset boulevards.

All residential streets will remain open. However, some streets will have temporary no parking signs posted.

Westbound North Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed from Wilshire Boulevard to Century Park East from 9 p.m. on Jan. 8 through 6 a.m. on Jan. 11. Eastbound North Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed from from Century Park East to Wilshire Boulevard from 2 p.m. on Jan. 9 through 6 a.m. on Jan. 11. Motorists are advised to use South Santa Monica Boulevard as a detour.

On Wilshire Boulevard, eastbound and westbound lane reductions be implemented at 9 p.m. on Jan. 9. Eastbound lanes will be completely closed between the Los Angeles Country Club and North Santa Monica Boulevard from 8 p.m. on Jan. 9 through 6 a.m. on Jan. 11. Local access will be allowed for Country Club guests and residents in the 10200-10300 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard. beginning at

Whittier, Walden and Trenton drives, and Carmelita, Elevado and Lomitas avenues, will be open for local access only north of Wilshire Boulevard from 6 a.m. on Jan. 10 through 1 a.m. on Jan. 11. The streets will be posted with no parking signs.

For residents without permit parking, a parking exemption can be obtained by calling (310)285-2548, or visiting beverlyhills.org/parkingexemptions. For questions and concerns on the day of the event, call Special Events at (310)285-2408 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and the Golden Globes Hotline at (310) 550-4680 from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

For information on the complete list of road closures, visit beverlyhills.org/goldenglobes.