Former NFL player charged with assault in WeHo club

Former National Football League player Willie McGinest was arrested at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station on Dec. 19 for his alleged involvement in a Dec. 9 fight at Delilah, a nightclub at 7969 Santa Monica Blvd.

Video from the nightclub has surfaced that allegedly shows McGinest amongst a group of men attacking another man. McGinest allegedly struck the victim in the head with a bottle during the melee.

Witnesses identified the former player as being involved in the incident, and he arrived at the sheriff’s station shortly before 9 a.m. on Dec. 19 to provide a statement, authorities said. After the interview concluded, McGinest was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. He posted $30,000 bail and was released at approximately 9:45 a.m.

The West Hollywood Detective Bureau is investigating the case. Authorities declined to provide further information due to an ongoing investigation.

McGinest, 51, played 15 years in the NFL, primarily with the New England Patriots. He most recently worked as an analyst for the NFL Network after stints with Fox Sports and ESPN.