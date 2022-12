Music and dance fans won’t want to miss the “The Nightmare Before Christmas Dance Party” on Friday, Dec. 23, from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. at the Grand Star Jazz Club, downtown. Enjoy indie post-punk, Britpop, alternative, new wave and dark wave from the 19080s-2000s. Advance admission is $8; $15 at the door. RSVP requested. 943 N. Broadway Ave. eventbrite.com/e/underground-the-nightmare-before-christmas-dance-party-fri-dec-23rd-dtla-tickets-485096636097.