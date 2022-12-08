Culinary history

Culinary Historians of Southern California is holding “Poutine on Mars: Culinary Tradition in Unusual Places,” by food historian and author Lenore Newman, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10:30 a.m., via Zoom. Newman will outline Canadian cuisine and explore how it contributes to national identity. She will also explore poutine, Canada’s national dish, and its impacts around the world and beyond. Admission is free but reservations are requested. eventbrite.com/e/lenore-newman-poutine-on-mars-culinary-tradition-in-unusual-places-tickets-473612597027?.