December 8, 2022

Culinary history

Culinary Historians of Southern California is holding “Poutine on Mars: Culinary Tradition in Unusual Places,” by food historian and author Lenore Newman, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10:30 a.m., via Zoom. Newman will outline Canadian cuisine and explore how it contributes to national identity. She will also explore poutine, Canada’s national dish, and its impacts around the world and beyond. Admission is free but reservations are requested. eventbrite.com/e/lenore-newman-poutine-on-mars-culinary-tradition-in-unusual-places-tickets-473612597027?.





Previous Post
Bergamot Station Winter Open




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize