Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Craig Robinson and the Nasty Delicious Band on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hollywood Improv. Robinson is known for his portrayal of Daryl Philban in NBC’s “The Office” and has also starred in “Knocked Up,“ “This Is The End,” “The Hot Tub Time Machine Series” and “Morris From America.” Tickets are $55. 8162 Melrose Ave. (323)651-2583, improv.com.