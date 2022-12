American Cinematheque is holding its “70mm New Year’s Weekend” from Thursday, Dec. 19, through Monday, Jan. 2, at the Aero Theatre. Ring in 2023 with classics such as “Lawrence Of Arabia,” “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Phantom Thread” and “Malcolm X.” Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. General admission is $15. 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. americancinematheque.com.