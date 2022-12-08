Celebrate the holidays with Freehand Gallery

Freehand Gallery is offering handcrafts pieces by numerous artists throughout the holidays, including Kazuki Takizawa, Nancy Gardner, Michael Bayes, Mike Helke, Jenifer Green and Greentree Candles, Gunther Keil a.k.a. Wild Apples, Susan Garson, Tom Killion, Raïssa Bump and Simon Gomez.

Local Los Angeles glass artist Takizawa owns and operates a studio in the West Adams District. Freehand has been offering Takizawa’s hand-blown functional wares for years. Takizawa’s sculptural glass has been exhibited at the Craft in America Center and Contemporary Craft in Los Angeles.

Gardner’s unique hand-built ceramics are individually painted. Teapots, mugs and vases are accentuated with the artist’s special placement of handles, lids and patterns.

Bayes has been associated with Freehand from the beginning and is one of the most sought after artists in the gallery. His jewelry evolves, and Bayes continually creates new pieces ahead of trends. Known for primarily working with pearls and 18-carat gold, Bayes incorporates new materials including pink opal, chrysoprase and spiny oyster shells.

Helke’s ceramic work is made to be held and used. The artist’s functional work can be become part of everyday life. Green operates Greentree Candles like an artist greets a fresh canvas, using a delicate mix of confidence, chance and instinct based on her sense of style and passion. Green hand selects and sculpts objects that appeal to her aesthetic value and inspire a sense of personal significance.

Crafted wood toys by Keil, a.k.a. Wild Apples, are simple and straightforward, but also express the fragility and exquisiteness of life. Garson’s ceramics include handmade menorahs, mezuzahs, teapots and lamps.

California artist Killion creates wood block prints, primarily of Southern California landscapes and influenced by the traditional Japanese Ukiyo-ë style of Hokusai and Hiroshige. Bump’s jewelry is modern, innovative and wearable. She believes there is a nexus between jewelry, beauty and happiness.

Gomez is a rising artist at Freehand. He began his journey with jewelry at the age of 7, incorporating beads from his mother’s collection using pliers and a hammer. Nearly 10 years later, the artist still incorporates a baroque sentiment in his gold and silver vessels.

Freehand Gallery is located at 8413 W. Third St. For information, call (323)655-2607, or visit freehand.com.