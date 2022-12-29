Grammy-winning Jazz artist Gordon Goodwin and his Big Phat Band will headline the musical celebration at Catalina Jazz Club on Saturday, Dec. 31. Goodwin has written music for some of the world’s most celebrated artists including Christina Aguilera, Ray Charles and Quincy Jones. Doors open at 7 p.m., and showtimes are at 9 and 11 p.m. The 11 p.m. performance includes a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $60-$100. 6725 W. Sunset Blvd. catalinajazzclub.com.