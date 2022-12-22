BHPD announces promotions

The Beverly Hills Police Department promoted multiple officers to new leadership positions, effective Dec. 31.

Lt. Giovanni Trejo has been promoted to captain in the Field Services Division. Sgts. Christopher Coulter and Jesse Perez have been promoted to lieutenant in the Patrol Bureau, and motor officer Joshua Cudworth has been promoted to sergeant in the Patrol Bureau. Additionally, detectives Lynnsey Diamond and Christophe Lelong were promoted to sergeant in the Patrol Bureau.

“These are very exciting times for BHPD as we continue to look to the future,” BHPD Chief Mark Stainbrook said. “I am thankful for the unparalleled support from our City Council and the Beverly Hills community. I have no doubt, these employees will move the department forward toward our mission, while fostering healthy internal and community relationships.”